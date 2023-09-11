Gano (calf) will not have his status updated for Week 2 until Wednesday, after he suffered a calf injury in Sunday's loss to the Cowboys, according to head coach Brian Daboll, Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reports.

Gano suffered the injury on the blocked field goal in the first quarter of the contest but remained in the game and attempted, but missed a 36-yard try before halftime. The veteran kicker underwent X-rays after the game, but details of those results will be held back for now. His status for Sunday against the Cardinals will remain in question, but will potentially get clearer Wednesday.