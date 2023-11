The Giants officially placed Gano (knee) on injured reserve Friday, Michael Eisen of the team's official site reports.

With surgery on his left knee on tap, Gano now will miss at least the next four games while on IR. In Gano's place, it's unclear who will be the Giants' kicker Sunday at Las Vegas after the team signed Cade York off the Titans' practice squad and Randy Bullock from the free-agent ranks.