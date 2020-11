Gano's (illness) availability for a Week 12 contest against the Bengals remains hopeful after Giants coach Joe Judge expressed more optimism Friday, Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reports.

Gano, who tested positive for COVID-19 during the Giants' bye week, will need to avoid any soreness ahead of Sunday's tilt in order for Judge to give him the green light. If a setback were to occur, Ryan Santoso appears next in line to handle kicking duties.