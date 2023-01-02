Gano converted his lone field-goal try and all five of his extra-point attempts Sunday in the Giants' 38-10 victory versus Indianapolis.

Gano wasn't challenged much in the blowout win, as his lone field-goal try came from 36 yards out. Still, the veteran came through on that attempt as well as on all five of his extra-point tries to help the Giants earn a playoff-clinching victory. Over the past three weeks, Gano has converted all six of his field-goal tries and eight of his extra-point attempts.