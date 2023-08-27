Gano made all three of his field-goal tries, including two from over 50 yards, and his lone extra-point attempt in Saturday's exhibition loss to the Jets.

Gano showed off his big leg by connecting on a 57-yarder in the second quarter and a 56-yarder in the third. The veteran kicker finished a perfect 6-for-6 on field-goal attempts in preseason action, with all six coming from 40-plus yards out. He also made all five of his extra-point tries and appears primed for New York's season opener against Dallas on Sept. 10. Gano tied for 11th among kickers last year with 119 points, and his fantasy value is increased in formats in which distance matters, as Gano tied for fifth among NFL kickers last season with eight makes (on nine attempts) from at least 50 yards.