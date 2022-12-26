Gano converted all three of his field-goal attempts and made his lone extra-point try in a Week 16 loss to the Vikings on Saturday.

Gano did all he could to try to help New York to victory, coming through on a trio of field-goal tries after halftime. He hit a pair of 44-yarders in the third quarter, then nailed a big 55-yarder with less than seven minutes remaining in regulation to pull the Giants to within a point. That make was his eighth (on nine attempts) from beyond 50 yards this season, establishing a new career high.