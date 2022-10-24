Gano made all three of his field-goal attempts and both of his extra-point tries in a 23-17 Week 7 win over Jacksonville.

Gano wasn't tasked with any tough tries in the contest -- his longest field-goal attempt was from just 34 yards out -- but he converted each time he was called upon. His final field goal with just over one minute remaining in the contest extended New York's lead to six points, ensuring that the Jaguars would need a TD to mount a comeback (they fell one yard short). The Giants have surprisingly started the season 6-1, and none of their wins have come by more than eight points. With such narrow margins and an offense that has put up no more than 27 points thus far, Gano's reliable kicking -- he's 15-for17 on field-goal tries and 13-for-13 on extra-point attempts -- looms especially large.