Gano popped up on the Giants' injury report Wednesday with a knee injury, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.
Gano was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice with an injury in his non-kicking leg. The Giants currently do not have another kicker on either their active roster or practice squad, but that could change if Gano is unable to play versus the Commanders on Sunday.
