Gano (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Gano remains on injured reserve, but he's expected to be activated prior to Sunday's game after practicing without limitations all week. Per Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com, Gano told reporters Friday that he expects to play Sunday. The Giants have Jude McAtamney and Younghoe Koo on the practice squad.