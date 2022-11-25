Gano made both of his field-goal attempts, including a 57-yarder, and converted both of his extra-point tries Thursday against Dallas on Thanksgiving.

An ill Gano struggled mightily last week against Detroit, missing both of his extra-point tries while not attempting a field goal for the first time since Week 1. He bounced back in impressive fashion Thursday, converting a 57-yard field goal on New York's second possession and a 47-yarder just before halftime. The veteran kicker also made both of his point-after tries, so it's probably safe to say that last week's struggles were a result of his illness and not a reason to be concerned about his reliability moving forward.