Gano (groin) is active for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Evan Barnes of Newsday reports.

As expected, Gano will return to action in Week 8, marking his first appearance since suffering a groin injury during pregame warmups ahead of Week 3 against the Chiefs. The veteran kicker was a perfect 9-for-9 during the first two weeks of the season, including 5-for-5 on field-goal attempts. However, only one of those makes was from beyond 40 yards.