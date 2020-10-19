Gano made two field goals and two extra points in Sunday's 20-19 win over Washington.
Gano did most of his work in the first half, connecting on a 33-yarder on the Giants' first offensive drive and adding a 20-yard chip shot in the second quarter. The 33-year-old squeezed in two extra points -- a season high -- as well. He's now made at least two field goals in five straight games and ranks seventh in the league with 51 total points. The Giants' inconsistent and shaky offense is a concern for Gano, but he keeps producing anyway. He should be considered a solid option in Week 7 against the Eagles, who have allowed at least 23 points in four straight outings.