Gano had made and attempted at least two field goals in each of his past four games, but he got only one try Sunday. The veteran kicker nailed that kick from 34 yards out and also was successful on all three of his extra-point tries. The Giants offense is far from prolific, but it has produced enough opportunities to allow Gano to be a top-10 fantasy kicker through the first six weeks of the campaign.