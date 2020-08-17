With the Giants having released Chandler Catanzaro, Gano is now in line to serve as the team's placekicker, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

Previously, it appeared as though Gano, who was released by the Panthers at the end of July, would need to compete with Catanzaro, but following Monday's move it looks like he'll serve as the Giants' kicker in 2020, a job held by Aldrick Rosas last season. Gano's fantasy upside is tied to the efficiency of the team's offense, helmed by second-year QB Daniel Jones.