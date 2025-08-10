Gano converted all three of his field-goal attempts -- each of which came from 50-plus yards -- and his lone extra-point try during Saturday's 34-25 preseason win against the Bills.

Gano opened the scoring with a 53-yard field goal midway through the first quarter. He added two more long field goals (one from 50 yards and the other from 51) in the second period. Gano missed seven games due to injury last year and finished with only nine made field goals across 10 contests, but he did make both of his tries from 50-plus yards. Given his performance Saturday, the 38-year-old still has plenty of juice left in his leg, and he could see more frequent field-goal opportunities this year for what projects to be an improved Giants offense.