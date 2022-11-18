Gano (illness) doesn't carry a designation heading into Sunday's game against the Lions, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.
Gano wasn't present for Friday's session due to an illness, regardless, he's still in line to handle New York's kicking duties Sunday against Detroit.
