Before returning from injured reserve Week 8 and handling kicking duties in each of the Giants' last two contests, Gano had missed four games due to a groin injury. A new health concern has kept him from practicing Wednesday and Thursday, with Gano disclosing that he experienced discomfort in his neck last week and has since being diagnosed with a herniated disc, per Dan Duggan of The Athletic. He received a spinal injection Wednesday to treat the injury and is hoping that he'll be able to kick during the Giants' final practice of the week Friday. The Giants will assess Gano's condition following Friday's practice before deciding if he'll be ready to play Sunday in Chicago. If Gano ends up being ruled out for Week 10, head coach Brian Daboll said that Younghoe Koo will be promoted from the practice squad to serve as the Giants' placekicker, according to Evan Barnes of Newsday.