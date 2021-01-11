site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Giants' Graham Gano: Stellar season
Gano finished 2020 having missed only one field goal all year in 32 attempts, including six from beyond 50 yards.
Gano did his best Justin Tucker impression and was rewarded with a three-year contract extension as a result. The only knock on Gano were the lack of extra points, thanks to a sluggish Giants offense.
