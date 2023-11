Gano (knee) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Gano played through the issue in the knee of his plant leg in Week 8, but he struggled, missing two of his three field-goal attempts versus the Jets. Even if he can continue to play through the injury, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Giants explore other options at the kicker position during the second half of the season.