The Giants are expected to place Gano (groin) on injured reserve, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Gano will be forced to miss at least four games if officially placed on IR. He suffered a groin injury just prior to kickoff Week 3 versus the Chiefs and toughed through the issue to convert his only field-goal attempt in the fourth quarter, but it now looks like Gano will be forced to miss time. Younghoe Koo and Jude McAtamney are both on New York's practice squad and look set to compete for a starting opportunity Sunday versus the Chargers.