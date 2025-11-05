Gano didn't practice Wednesday due to a neck injury, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Gano was on injured reserve Weeks 4-7 due to a groin injury, and in two games since returning to action, he's combined to make three of four field-goal attempts and all five point-after tries. The Giants are still rostering two kickers (Younghoe Koo and Jude McAtamney) on the practice squad as insurance in the event Gano needs to miss any time. Ultimately, Gano likely will need to practice Thursday and/or Friday in order a chance to be active Sunday in Chicago.