Gano (groin) was a full practice participant Wednesday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Gano hasn't played since injuring his groin in a Week 3 loss to the Chiefs and has missed the last four games on injured reserve, but he appears to be trending toward a return. The Giants waived Jude McAtamney -- who handled kicking duties each of the last four games -- on Tuesday, another indication that Gano has a good chance at returning to action Sunday against the Eagles.