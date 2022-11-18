Gano (illness) isn't at practice Friday, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.
Gano is feeling under the weather, forcing him to miss the Giants' final practice of the week ahead of their matchup with the Lions on Sunday. Gano's status is worth monitoring as the weekend approaches and if he can't go in Week 12, the Giants will have to go out and sign a kicker for the contest.
More News
-
Giants' Graham Gano: Makes all four kicks in Week 10•
-
Giants' Graham Gano: Converts both field-goal tries•
-
Giants' Graham Gano: Perfect on kicks in Week 7•
-
Giants' Graham Gano: Scores six points Week 6•
-
Giants' Graham Gano: Converts all five kicks in London•
-
Giants' Graham Gano: Hits two of three FG tries•