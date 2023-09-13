Gano (ankle) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday ahead of Sunday's game at Arizona, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.
Coach Brian Daboll expressed confidence earlier this week that Gano would be available for Week 2, so the status is not necessarily cause for alarm. He'll have two more opportunities to log a full practice before Sunday.
