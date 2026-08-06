Giants' Grant Finley: Joins Giants

The Giants signed Finley to a contract Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Finley is an undrafted free agent out of Missouri Western, where he played on the defensive line. The six-foot-four, 281-pounder was brought in to play fullback, a position coach John Harbaugh utilized regularly when he had Patrick Ricard as the Ravens' head coach. Finley's utility in the backfield isn't where his roster potential ends. His defensive line background means if he can prove himself worthy of an NFL field, he could be a versatile piece the Giants can use in all three phases of the game.