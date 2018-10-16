Giants' Grant Haley: Achieves promotion
Haley was added to the Giants' 53-man roster Tuesday, Michael Eisen of Giants.com reports.
The former Penn State standout was signed as a rookie free agent May 10, and had spent the entire 2018 season with the Giants' practice squad. Haley could see tough competition for snaps since the Giants have quite a bit of depth at cornerback currently.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Return of the Mack
Whether you need to replace Aaron Rodgers, or you're just looking for some help at RB, Jamey...
-
Week 7 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7
-
Biggest questions for Week 7
Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings, and Dave Richard tackle some of the biggest questions facing...
-
What you missed: New RB to watch in SF?
Chris Towers catches up on everything you missed from an unusually busy Monday around the NFL,...
-
Best Week 7 waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Cut your Raiders?
Week 6 brought us a blowout in London that has Heath Cummings wondering if we really need to...