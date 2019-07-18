Giants' Grant Haley: Getting work with starters
Haley (concussion) got reps at nickel cornerback with the first-team defense at New York's June minicamp, Matt Lombardo of NJ.com reports.
Haley was the Giants' starting nickel cornerback from Week 14 on until sustaining a concussion against the Cowboys in the 2018 finale. In those games, the 23-year-old recorded 15 tackles (11 solo). Haley appeared in 10 games last season en route to racking up 33 total tackles and two pass breakups over 426 defensive snaps. The fact that Haley is still practicing as the starting nickel cornerback this spring obviously bodes well, but he could see competition from Julian Love, whom the Giants selected in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.
