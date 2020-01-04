Play

Haley signed a one-year contract extension with the Giants on Saturday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Haley has played in 25 games with the Giants over the past two seasons, and he worked in a starting role for the first half of 2019. However, the Penn State product didn't log a defensive snap for five of the last six games. Depending on the Giants' draft haul, Haley may battle for a starting role in 2020 again.

More News

