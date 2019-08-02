Grant sustained a sprained shoulder during Thursday's practice, Matt Lombardo reports.

Grant reportedly isn't expected to be sidelined for long. He'll look to get healthy and resume competing for regular snaps in New York's secondary as soon as possible.

