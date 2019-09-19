Play

Haley (illness) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Haley was kept from practicing Wednesday due to an undisclosed illness and now appears back to full health. He'll play his usual reserve role in New York's secondary versus the Buccaneers on Sunday.

