Giants' Grant Haley: Will start at nickel corner
Haley is expected to start at nickel corner in Sunday's game versus the Redskins, Matt Lombardo of NJ.com reports.
Haley was promoted to the active roster less than two weeks ago and Eli Apple's trade to the Saints will open a door in the secondary. It will be Haley's first career start, and he has only one NFL appearance on his resume -- seven total snaps against the Falcons in Week 7.
