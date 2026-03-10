Newsome signed a one-year deal worth up to $10 million with the Giants on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Following a 13-game stint (including playoffs) with the Jaguars, Newsome has found a new home in New York after spending his first four full NFL seasons with the Browns. Despite recording 32 total tackles and six passes defensed, including one interception, during his time in Jacksonville, the 2021 first-round pick struggled in coverage, allowing a 107.5 passer rating when targeted. However, he's shown flashes throughout his career, most notably during the 2023 season when he posted 49 total tackles, including 0.5 sacks, and 14 passes defensed, including two interceptions, while allowing a 74.8 passer rating when targeted. Now in New York, Newsome is expected to operate as one of the Giants' top boundary corners during the 2026 season.