The Giants placed Newsome (ankle) on injured reserve Tuesday, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports.

Newsome is expected to undergo surgery for a sprained ankle that he sustained in the Giants' 23-18 win over the Jaguars on Sunday. Now that he's on IR, Newsome will be required to miss at least next four games, so the earliest he can return is Week 16 against the Lions on Monday, Dec. 28. Paulson Adebo is expected to start opposite Deonte Banks at outside cornerback in Newsome's absence.