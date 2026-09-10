Newsome (knee) was not listed on the injury report following Wednesday's practice.

Newsome was working through a knee issue during training camp, but his full participation in Wednesday's practice indicates that he'll play against the Cowboys on Sunday. Newsome joined the Giants in March on a one-year, $10 million contract, and he projects to start opposite Deonte Banks at outside corner while Paulson Adebo and rookie second-rounder Colton Hood provide depth at the position. Newsome appeared in 12 regular-season games for the Jaguars in 2025, finishing with 29 tackles (23 solo) and six pass defenses (including one interception).