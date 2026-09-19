Newsome (ribs) does not have any injury designation ahead of Monday night's game against the Rams, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Newsome upgraded to full participation in Saturday's practice after being limited Thursday and Friday. The cornerback has overcome his rib injury just in time to suit up for Monday night's game. With Deonte Banks (calf) still questionable to play, Newsome's presence will be huge for a Giants defense that will have to deal with Davante Adams and maybe Puka Nacua (hip).