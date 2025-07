The Giants signed Olszewski to a contract Monday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Olszewski will return to the Giants for a third season. He didn't end up playing a single regular-season snap in 2024 after injuring his groin during Week 1 warmups, which resulted in him being placed on injured reserve. Olszewski's experience as a returner gives him a path to make the Giants' 53-man roster at the end of training camp.