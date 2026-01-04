Olszewski caught eight of nine targets for 102 yards and threw an incomplete pass in Sunday's 34-17 win over the Cowboys. He also had two punt returns for 31 yards.

Olszewski worked as the top option in the Giants' receiving corps as they played without Wan'Dale Robinson (ribs) in the season finale. The 29-year-old Olszewski hadn't exceeded two catches or 39 receiving yards in any of his previous 80 regular-season NFL games. The pending unrestricted free agent added some nice offensive film to show prospective suitors in free agency, but Olszewski's contributions are typically limited to special teams.