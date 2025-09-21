Olszewski (back) is active for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Olszewski ended the week with a DNP on Friday after logging consecutive limited practice sessions, but he has been cleared to play in Sunday night's game. He's worked exclusively on special teams through the first two games of the regular season and has accrued 62 punt return yards and 29 kick return yards over that span.