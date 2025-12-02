Olszewski will be sidelined for the remainder of Monday's game against New England after being diagnosed with a concussion, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Olszewski took a huge helmet-to-helmet hit while returning a kick in the second quarter. He lost a fumble on the play and was immediately evaluated for a concussion. Now that a concussion has been confirmed, Olszewski won't be able to return to the contest, and he'll conclude the week with three kick returns for 54 yards. The Giants are on bye Week 14, but Olszewski will need to clear the NFL's concussion protocol in order to suit up Sunday, Dec. 14 against Washington.