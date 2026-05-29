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Giants' Gunner Olszewski: Feared to have torn Achilles

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Olszewski is believed to have suffered a torn Achilles at Friday's OTAs practice, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Olszewski went down with a non-contact injury as he was coming off the line to run a route, according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic. He'll undergo further testing to confirm the diagnosis, but a torn Achilles would certainly knock Olszewski out for the 2026 regular season. In 16 regular-season games with the Giants last season, Olszewski caught 10 of 13 targets for 145 yards and one touchdown. He also handled primary returner duties for New York.

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