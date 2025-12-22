Giants' Gunner Olszewski: Limited run on offense in Week 16
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Olszewski played just one snap on offense and returned one punt for five yards and three kickoffs for 71 yards in Sunday's 16-13 loss to the Vikings.
Making his return to action following a one-game absence due to a concussion, Olszewski wasn't much of a factor on offense but reclaimed his usual duties as the Giants' top punt and kickoff returner. Unless the Giants lose multiple receivers to injury over the final two weeks of the season, Olszewski is likely to continue seeing most of his playing time on special teams.
