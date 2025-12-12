Olszewski (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Commanders, Matt Citak of the Giants' official site reports.

Olszewski was able to upgrade to a limited participant in practice Thursday and then a full participant Friday, signalling his ability to progress through the league's concussion protocol in a timely fashion. The ability to be cleared for full-contact practice implies the returner was able to move past his concussion and will likely play in Sunday's game. If he is unable to go for any reason, Eric Gray and Devin Singletary will be set to return kicks, and Wan'Dale Robinson will be set to return punts. Olszewski's absence would also allow Jalin Hyatt an opportunity for more offensive snaps at wide receiver as well.