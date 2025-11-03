Olszewski caught his only target for a 24-yard touchdown Sunday in a loss to San Francisco. He also returned three kicks for 80 yards.

Olszewski has worked almost exclusively as a special-teamer for the past three campaigns, but he got a little work on offense Sunday after Beaux Collins went down with a neck injury in the third quarter. Olszewski made the most of his opportunity, hauling in a 24-yard reception from Jaxson Dart with less than 90 seconds remaining in the game. The 49ers had essentially wrapped up the win by that point, but it was still a positive moment for Olszewski, who made his first regular-season reception since he caught one pass in 2023 and scored his first offensive touchdown since 2020. He doesn't figure to suddenly become a central part of New York's passing game, but given the very shaky state of the receiving corps behind Wan'Dale Robinson and Darius Slayton, Olszewski could get more looks on offense moving forward, especially if Collins needs to miss additional time.