Olszewski didn't catch either of his two targets in Sunday's Week 10 loss to Chicago. He also called for a fair catch on his lone chance at a punt return.

Though Olszewski couldn't reel in either of his two targets, he undoubtedly made a positive impression on New York's coaching staff when he astutely punched the ball away from Bears cornerback Nahshon Wright on what looked like a sure interception in Chicago's end zone. Also of note is that Olszewski logged a 38 percent offensive snap share, third-highest among Giants wideouts behind Wan'Dale Robinson (99 percent) and Darius Slayton (62 percent). The only other New York WR to get any offensive snaps was Ray-Ray McCloud, who logged a 27 percent snap share. Meanwhile, Jalin Hyatt didn't see the field, making it clear that Olszewski has jumped over Hyatt in the pecking order, at least temporarily. Whether or not that continues moving forward remains to be seen, though, as the Giants fired head coach Brian Daboll on Monday, casting uncertainty about what lies ahead for the team's personnel, depth chart and playbook.