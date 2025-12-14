Olszewski (concussion) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Commanders, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Olszewski earned the questionable tag for Week 15 after logging a full practice Friday, but it appears he has not progressed through the league's concussion protocol enough to be cleared to play Sunday. In his absence, the Giants will likely turn to Deonte Banks and Devin Singletary for return duties on kickoffs and punts. Olszewski's next opportunity to play is Week 16 against the Vikings on Sunday, Dec. 21.