Olszewski didn't log a target or a touch in Sunday's Week 11 loss to Green Bay. He returned two punts for 17 yards.

Olszewski had been building up a role in the passing game over the previous two weeks and particularly last Sunday against Chicago, when he logged a season-high 38 percent offensive snap share. However, he was left out of the offensive game plan entire against the Packers, as all nine of his snaps came on special teams. The change in role probably was due in part to the Giants replacing former head coach Brian Daboll with Mike Kafka, who has taken over in an interim role. It's also worth noting that newcomer Isaiah Hodgins -- who was added to the 53-man roster just last Thursday -- took on a prominent role in the offense right away, leading New York with five catches and 57 yards while finishing with a 79 percent offensive snap share. Finally, Jalin Hyatt -- who had missed two of the team's previous three games (once as a healthy scratch) -- was given a chance to see more work, tallying a season-high 62 percent offensive snap share and recording a season-best 18 receiving yards. Add it all up and it looks like Olszewski is going to revert to his previous role as a return specialist, which led to him receiving just three offensive snaps over the first eight games of the campaign.