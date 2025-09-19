Olszewski (back) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Chiefs.

Olszewski downgraded from limited participation in practice Wednesday and Thursday to a DNP on Friday, suggesting he's trending in the wrong direction ahead of Sunday's contest. If the Bemidji State product is unable to go in Week 3, Devin Singletary and Wan'Dale Robinson are expected to serve as the Giants' top kick and punt returners, respectively.