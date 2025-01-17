Olszewski didn't see any NFL action in 2024, as he injured his groin during warmups in Week 1 and spent the remainder of the campaign on injured reserve.

Olszewski first hurt his groin during a training-camp practice in mid-August but appeared to have recovered enough to play in Week 1. However, he aggravated the issue ahead of the season-opener versus Minnesota and was never designated to return. Olszewski has only 15 career regular-season catches over 65 contests, but he's had ample NFL success as a returner. He's slated to be an unrestricted free agent and could draw interest from clubs looking to upgrade their special-teams unit.