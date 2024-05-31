Olszewski appeared to hurt his foot and/or ankle during practice Thursday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Olszewski slipped while making a cut during on-field workouts and left practice early. It's unclear at this point how serious the injury may be. Olszewski worked primarily as a punt returner last season and should get an opportunity to handle that role again in 2024, though newcomer Isaiah McKenzie is also candidate to take on those duties.