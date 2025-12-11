Olszewski (concussion) was limited in Thursday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Olszewski couldn't practice in any capacity, so his limited activity level represents a tangible step in the right direction. Still, Olszewski will need to gain full clearance from the NFL's concussion protocol in order to return to the lineup, meaning his status for Sunday's game against the Commanders could come down to the wire. For any chance of being cleared for Week 15, Olszewski will likely need to practice in full Friday.